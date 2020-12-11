Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tronox were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE TROX opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

