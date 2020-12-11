Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 330.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

