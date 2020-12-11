Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 456,160 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 39,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

