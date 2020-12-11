Harbor Advisors LLC Has $17.30 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 198,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 148,067 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 294,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

