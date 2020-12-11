The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,198 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Everi worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.