Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $34.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,688 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

