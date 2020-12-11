Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.06% of Element Solutions worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 332,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

