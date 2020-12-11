Sun Life Financial INC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

