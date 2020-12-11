Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,737,278 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,737,278 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apple were worth $898,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 172.2% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Apple by 275.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 330.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

