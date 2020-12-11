Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 30,977 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

