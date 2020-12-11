Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,346,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,309,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.