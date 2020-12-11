BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,665 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of First Foundation worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $18.92 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $844.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

