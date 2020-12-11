State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

State Street Corp decreased its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.75% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,369 shares of company stock worth $2,703,572. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.