State Street Corp Sells 20,565 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $495,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $26,947.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

