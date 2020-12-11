Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Ennis worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ennis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

