Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,660 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.2% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

