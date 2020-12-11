State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.70% of Medallia worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 290.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 789.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 921,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $836,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,481,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $226,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,985 shares of company stock worth $14,963,371.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

