Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

