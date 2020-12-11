Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 985.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 384,492 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of PEB opened at $18.87 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

