Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,269 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TEGNA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

