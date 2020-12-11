Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.