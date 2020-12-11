Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 29.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,997,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $3,379,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

