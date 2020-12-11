Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 13,290 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12,192.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

