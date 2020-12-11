Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

