Federated Hermes Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avnet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 17.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Avnet by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

