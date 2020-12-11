Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,451 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 47.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

