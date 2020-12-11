Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $54.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

