Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,323 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

