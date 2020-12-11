Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $52.68 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $544,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.