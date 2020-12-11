Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $19,092,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.74 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

