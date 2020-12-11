Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,696,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

