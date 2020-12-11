Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,203 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

