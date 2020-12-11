Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.