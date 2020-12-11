Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 335,486 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 335,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

