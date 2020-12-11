American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 84.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

