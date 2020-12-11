Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. BidaskClub downgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

