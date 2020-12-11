Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 287,666 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 204.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of SM Energy worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SM Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

SM Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

