Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.60 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

