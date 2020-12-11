Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $867.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

