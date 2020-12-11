Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.31% of Ryerson worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $78,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

