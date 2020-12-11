Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,190,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

