Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.