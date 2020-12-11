Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 66.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $323,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC opened at $23.05 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.