US Bancorp DE Buys 203 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

