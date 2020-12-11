Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $755,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after purchasing an additional 386,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

