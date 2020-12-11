US Bancorp DE Purchases 988 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

