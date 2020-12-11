Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $712,000 in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

