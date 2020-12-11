Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Kraton worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 54.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

KRA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.69. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

