Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veritex by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

