Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 331,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.